Prep boys basketball
No. 8 Doniphan-Trumbull 60, Central City 60
Prep boys basketball
No. 8 Doniphan-Trumbull 60, Central City 60
DONIPHAN — The Cardinals (6-0) survived a 40-point second half by the Bison to hand them their first loss of the season.
Jaden Williams scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to keep D-T unbeaten. Jack Poppe added 12 points and Kaedan Detamore 11.
Central City’s Ayden Zikmund had the game-high 23 points.
Kenesaw 58, Silver Lake 37
ROSELAND — Four Blue Devils scored in double figures led by Lane Kelley’s 13 points. Blake Steer had 12 while Adam Denkert and Jravin Suck each chipped in 10 points.
Steer added nine rebounds for Kenesaw, which improved to 2-3 on the year. No other information was available.
Shelton 58, Red Cloud 36
SHELTON — Ben Ely scored 13 points and Hugo Basco 11 for the Warriors (3-2) in the loss.
Prep girls basketball
No. 5 BDS 39, Cross County 35
DAVENPORT — Jess Hudson scored a game-high 18 points while Hannah Miller added nine, Ashley Schlegel seven and Hallie Hoins five for the undefeated Eagles (6-0).
Shelton 59, Red Cloud 20
SHELTON — Adelynn Minnick led the Warriors (2-3) with six points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.