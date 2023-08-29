Prep volleyball
BDS def. Sutton 26-24, 25-19; BDS def. Sandy Creek 25-18, 25-16
FAIRFIELD — Class D-1 No. 5 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley swept a triangular at Sandy Creek Tuesday night, defeating the host Cougars 25-18, 25-16, and Sutton 26-24, 25-19.
Kinsley Bohling tallied four kills and four digs against Sandy Creek with Hayley Sliva dishing seven assists. Cloey Carlson also had four kills and added two blocks.
Campbell Bohling recorded 14 kills against Sutton as Sliva finished with 18 assists. Peyton Domeier served three aces.
No other information was available.
Minden def. McCook 25-13, 25-9; Minden def. Chase County 25-5, 25-13
McCOOK — Class C-1 No. 1 Minden cruised through a triangular Tuesday in McCook, beating the host Bison 25-13, 25-9, and Chase County 25-5, 25-13.
Mattie Kamery led the Whippets in both matches offensively, combining for 23 kills while also registering 16 assists. Myla Emery dished 29 assists and totaled nine kills and five aces between the matches.
Makenna Starkey added seven kills against McCook.
McCook 10, Adams Central 2
McCOOK — Austin Vontz, at No. 2 singles, and Dylan Janzen, at No. 4 singles, collected Adams Central's only two victories from their dual at McCook on Tuesday.
Vontz won 8-6 while Janzen was victorious 8-5.
"Both of these young men really competed and navigated through tough matches and came out on top," said coach Ed Sughroue.
"I was a little disappointed in our doubles play, but we played a littler better in our singles matches. We are still gaining experience and hopefully will gain more confidence as we get more court time as the season progresses."
