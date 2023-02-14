Prep boys basketball
Norris 58, Hastings 46
FIRTH — Caden Block scored 20 points for the Tigers, who dropped their fifth in a row with one regular season game remaining.
Aaron Nonneman added eight points, Braydon Power six, and Parker Ablott five. Jackson Block chipped in three points and both Landon Hinrichs and Eli Schneider tallied two points.
Norris receiver a game-high 22 points from Barret Boesiger, who hit five 3-pointers.
Prep girls basketball
Norris 61, Hastings 14
FIRTH — Emma Landgren led the Tigers with five points. MaKenzie Nollette had three, and each Emma Synek, Jess Quintero and Grayce Beck contributed two points.
Wilcox-Hildreth 46, Brady 14
WILCOX — Madison Bunger and Claire Ortgiesen combined for 29 points as the Falcons advanced to the finals of the Class D-2, Subdistrict 8 tournament. They will face Overton.
Shelton 64, Giltner 17
SHELTON — Giltner’s season ended Tuesday night in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 6 tournament.
Kailyn Wilson led the Hornets with nine points in their finale.
