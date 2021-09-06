Hastings College
Football
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Hastings College opened its first fall under Matt Franzen with a 45-13 loss to No. 2 Northwestern Saturday.
The Broncos’ only two scores came in the fourth quarter when John Zamora connected with Tyree Nesmith for a 38-yard score and then Courtney Lane for a 72-yarder.
Zamora finished 14-for-24 with 164 yards and two scores through the air. Nesmith led the running game with 29 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for 40 yards. Lane caught a pair for 77 yards.
NCIA’s Blake Fryar tossed for 293 yards on 17-for-24 with four scores and a pick. Fryar also ran for a touchdown, as did Konner McQuilla.
Cade Moser, Lorenzo Jones, Blake Anderson, and McQuilla caught touchdown passes. Canon Flores hauled in three passes for 100 yards.
Volleyball
NORTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hastings College’s 9-0 start was wiped away with three losses to open the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City over the weekend, but the Broncos (10-3) picked up a win to close the tournament.
HC, which suffered losses to Dakota State, Life, and Grandview University, knocked off Benedictine in four sets to come home winners.
Miriam Miller led four Broncos in double figures with 14 kills and 17 digs against the Ravens. Dacey Sealey smashed 11 kills and scooped 11 digs, and Makenna Asher and Sydney Mullin each picked up 10 digs. Amani Monroe notched nine kills and Grace Branson four.
Asher and Jaisee Stinson combined for 49 assists.
Women’s soccer
The Broncos (2-1) edged MidAmerica Nazarene Saturday afternoon 3-2. HC outshot the Pioneers 21-8 (10-8 on goal).
Lauryn Metz found the back of the net in the 79th minute for the difference maker.
Dekota Schubert finished a pass from Dulce Lopez in the 22nd minute to open the scoring and provide the initial lead but MNU answered in the 36th before taking a lead shortly after halftime.
Jackie Gilbert equaled the score in the 63rd on an assist from Kaitlyn Chavira.
Prep cross country
Minden invite
MINDEN — Minden’s girls were second and boys fifth, while Adams Central’s boys were fourth and girls sixth at the Minden invite Saturday.
Luke Bonifas won the boys race in a breeze, crossing in 16:54. Minden’s Cooper Land was 13th (18:35 and Konner Verbeck 15th (18:43). AC’s Ryan Stritt placed 17th (18:49).
Jessie Hurt led the Minden girls with a second place finish (20:49). Priscilla Madriz took fifth (22:25). Lindsey Rehtus (23:34) and Alejandra Iniguez (23:53) were 15th and 16th, respectively. Larissa Labenz was 19th (24:27).
Lynsie Lancaster paced the Patriots in seventh (22:41). Sadie Loehr placed 11th (23:05).
Hastings
ALBION — Three Hastings girls finished in the top 20 at Friday’s meet at Boone Central. Kelyn Henry-Perlich placed seventh, running a 5K in 21:46.52. Lili Windhelm was 18th (22:53.80) and Reagan Shoemaker 19th (22:55.70).
Vinny Condry led the Tiger boys by placing 18th in 19:15.09.
Prep softball
Hastings
RALSTON — Hastings suffered its first loss of the season in the second game of a triangular Saturday hosted by Ralston.
The Tigers fell 11-10 against Elkhorn after handling the host Rams 14-0 earlier in the day.
Hastings (10-1) jumped on the host team with nine runs between the first two frames and added five in the fifth to solidify the mercy rule result.
Kaelan Schultz and Delaney Mullen each finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Mullen drove in a team-best four runs. Faith Molina was 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot, Sammy Schmidt and Peytin Hudson each recorded two hits, and Sydni Johnson, Grayce Beck and Kaitlyn Laux knocked a hit each.
Half of the Tigers’ 14 hits were for extra bases, including five doubles and a pair of triples.
Molina struck out six across three no-hit frames. Alyssa Breckner allowed one hit and fanned one in two frames.
Hastings’ effort was too little, too late in its loss to the Antlers. Playing as the home team, the Tigers scored seven of their 10 runs between the fifth and sixth innings but were held silent in the seventh.
The Antlers poured on nine frames in the middle innings after a two-run first.
Ella Dalton and Emma Hague homered for Elkhorn while Hudson, Molina and Schultz left the yard for Hastings. Emma Landgren doubled for the Tigers.
Schmidt led Hastings with three hits; Molina and Hudson each had two. Hudson drove in three runs.
Molina surrendered 10 runs, but only five were earned. She struck out seven and walked three in four innings. Hudson tossed the final three frames, allowing one run on four hits while striking out one and walking a pair.
Prep volleyball
Deshler
ADAMS — Deshler lost two matches at the Freeman tournament over the weekend. The Dragons took a set off Sterling and were swept by Mead.
Allie Vieselmeyer led the team with eight kills and 11 digs against Sterling while Paiton Nash had five kills and Brooke Sasse four. Brenna Dubbert tallied 23 assists.
Stormi Capek scored four kills against Mead. Vieselmeyer had nine digs and Dubbert eight assists.
