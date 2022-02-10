Prep girls basketball
Waverly 53, Hastings 47
WAVERLY — Emma Landgren (17 points) and Libby Landgren (11) both scored in double figures for the Tigers (8-13). McKinsey Long added eight, and Jess Quintero six. Kelyn Henry-Perlich chipped in three and Kendall Consbruck two.
Deshler 42, Red Cloud 33
DESHLER — The Deshler girls basketball team beat Red Cloud 43-33 on Thursday. No stats were available for Deshler. Adelynn Minnick paced the Warriors with 11 points. Kari Kucera and Logan Brown each had six points, and Josie Rust chipped in with four. Beau Lewis and Marissa Hersh each had three points.
Prep boys basketball
Red Cloud 43, Deshler 36
DESHLER — Red Cloud defeated Deshler 43-36. Ben Ely led Red Cloud with 14 points while Landon Mahon and Hugo Basco each tallied eight points. Sam Dilley added five points, and Dillon Simpson and Malaki Horne finished with four apiece. No Deshler statistics were available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.