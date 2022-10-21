Prep football
Sandy Creek 24, Sandhills Valley 18
STAPLETON — Sandy Creek’s upset bid started early as the Cougars scored two touchdowns in the first half and led by 10 at the break Thursday.
Sandhills Valley took an 18-16 lead with 7:30 left in the game before the Cougars executed a 50-yard reverse by Connor Rempe and subsequent 7-yard touchdown pass to take the lead for good with 4:20 remaining.
The Cougars sealed their first playoff win in 11 years with an interception by Rempe and rode the clock out.
Ethan Shaw had both a rushing and passing touchdown. He ran the ball 16 times for 83 yards. Drake Lally added 136 yards on the ground and a score.
Sandy Creek (6-3) will play at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s Oct. 28 in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs.
Minden 34, Cozad 18
COZAD — The Whippets (6-3) clinched their first playoff spot since 2013 with their victory Friday night. Rylan Holsten ran in two touchdowns as part of his 152-yard night and Minden’s defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Bronson Glanzer picked off a pass in the first quarter and took it to the house, and Braiden Schroer did the same thing in the second frame.
Just before half, Carter Harsin found Jake Ryan for a 12-yard score as the Whippets let 28-0 at the break.
Wilcox-Hildreth 68, Harvard 32
HILDRETH — Grayson Sheen threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns to help the Falcons (4-4) past the Cardinals in the regular season finale.
Graiden Ritner caught three scoring passes, two from Sheen. They went for 27 and 50 yards. Graiden also caught a TD pass from his brother, Gaige, for one yard.
Gaige ran for 147 yards and another score. Lucas Lunden also had a rushing touchdown, for 22 yards.
Dagan Ortgiesen reeled in the other touchdown from Sheen, a 33-yarder.
Eli Pistulka kickstarted Wilcox-Hildreth with a 40-yard interception return, which nullified Harvard’s opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Xavier Marburger.
Lathan Schumm added a 24-yard touchdown catch for Harvard in the opening quarter.
Marburger scored again late in the third on a one-yard run then hauled a 57-yarder in the fourth. Harvard finishes the year 3-5.
Prep volleyball
Southwest Conference tournament
OGALLALA — Class C-1 No. 5 Minden won the Southwest Conference tournament Friday with a sweep of No. 4 Gothenburg in the final.
The Whippets (30-2) swept McCook 25-13, 25-16 in the first round then got by Ogallala in three sets 25-23, 21-25, 25-18 in the semifinals.
Then Mattie Kamery pounded 10 kills and Myla Emery added seven to defeat the Swedes 26-24, 25-22 in the championship.
Kamery slugged 23 kills against the host Indians while adding 13 assists and 13 digs. Emery had 13 kills and 18 assists to go with 11 digs.
The pair combined for 19 kills and 23 assists against McCook. Kinsie Land added seven kills while Sloane Beck had four and Mariah Lempka and Milly Jacobsen two apiece.
The Whippets host the C1-9 subdistrict beginning Monday.
