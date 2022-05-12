Prep tennis
McCOOK — The Adams Central girls tennis team went 1-1 on Thursday.
The Patriots beat Holdrege 4-0. Emmery Huyser beat her No. 1 singles opponent 6-0, 6-2, and Hannah Crawford earned a 6-4, 6-2 win in the No. 2 singles match. The No. 1 doubles team of Elli Marker and Brianna Stroh won 6-3, 4-6 (10-3) in a tiebreaker, while the second doubles team of Maddie McDaniel and Charlee Mucklow won in straight sets.
Against the Bison, Marker and Stroh won the No. 1 doubles match 3-6, 6-3 (10-6).
Prep golf
Adams Central
MINDEN — The Adams Central boys golf team placed sixth in the Minden invite on Thursday. Brayden Underwood and Axel Andersen both led the Patriots with an 87, and Decker Shestak shot an 88. Paul Fago carded a 91, and Dylan Janzen finished with a 101.
No other information was available.
