Prep football
C-1 No. 10 Minden 35, Holdrege 14
MINDEN — After Holdrege led 14-6 in the third quarter, Minden rambled off 29 unanswered to improve to 4-1 on the year.
Jake Ryan ran for four touchdowns and 159 yards on 16 carries. Carter Harsin also had a rushing touchdown.
D-1 No. 7 Thayer Central 36, Southern 6
WYMORE — Sam Souerdyke and Jordan Mariska each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Titans (5-0). The tailbacks combined for 208 yards. Will Heitmann also scored on the ground and tossed a touchdown to Grant Wiedel.
D-2 No. 5 Kenesaw 50, Silver Lake 0
BLADEN — The Blue Devils won their fifth straight to start the season. Randyn Uden had three passing touchdowns and 179 yards on seven completions. He also ran in a pair of scores.
Jack Ryan, Lane Kelley and Blake Steer (2) all caught touchdown passes. Nick Kuehn ran for a score.
Wood River 29, Doniphan-Trumbull 20
WOOD RIVER — Jaden Williams threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals (1-4) dropped their third straight. Abe Stutzman had a rushing touchdown and 43 yards on the ground. Nate Collinson and Jack Poppe each were on the receiving end of touchdown passes.
Fillmore Central 47, Fairbury 13
GENEVA — The Panthers (4-1) scored 34 points in the second quarter to lead by that margin at halftime.
Treven Stassines threw for three touchdowns — two to Jayden Wolf and one to Luke Kimbrough. Stassines also rushed for one score as did Keegan Theobald.
D-1 No. 8 Palmyra 48, EMF 44
MILLIGAN — Palmyra (4-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter to overcome the Bobcats, who had Breckan Schluter go off for 277 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Palymra's Drew Erhart tossed four touchdowns and for 344 yards.
