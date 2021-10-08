Prep cross country
Central Conference meet
YORK — Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas won the Central Conference gold Thursday at York Country Club. The senior covered the 5-kilometer course in 16:42, which was tops by 22 seconds.
Lynsie Lancaster medaled for the girls team, placing 10th in 21:42. York’s Kassidy Stuckey won the race in 19:55.
Other girls results: Sadie Loehr 34th (24:05), Emmery Huyser 36th (24:25), Kaylee Buchholz 50th (32:03.77.
Other boys results: Henry Schreiner 33rd (19:24), Andrew Heckman 40th (20:03), Ivan Varela 41st (20:09), Bennet Wrightsman 48th (20:48), Jonah Snell 51st (20:57).
Prep volleyball
Minden
BROKEN BOW — Minden dropped a pair of matches in a triangular Thursday night hosted by Broken Bow. The Whippets fell to Ogallala 25-18, 29-27 and Broken Bow 25-12, 25-19.
Mattie Kamery totaled 21 kills on the night and collected 14 digs. Halle Space dished 23 assists. Milly Jacobsen split 20 digs. Sloane Beck added 11 kills.
