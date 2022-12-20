Area signings
Malory Dickson, BDS
DAVENPORT — Bruning-Davenport senior and Carleton native Malory Dickson signed with the College of St. Mary volleyball program Tuesday afternoon.
Dickson was part of four Bruning-Davenport/Shickley teams to qualify for the state tournament. The Eagles won the state title during her freshman season and finished in fourth her sophomore season, which she missed due to a torn ACL. They took third this season, beating Maywood-Hayes Center in five sets.
Dickson finished the season with 125 kills and 57 blocks.
College of St. Mary was a national tournament qualifier this season and ranked 15th in the final poll.
Haley Blackstone, Superior
SUPERIOR — Haley Blackstone signed to play golf at Nebraska Wesleyan on Tuesday, a year after Superior reinstated its girls golf program following a 13-year hiatus.
Blackstone was a two-time state qualifier for the Wildcats, tying for 42nd during her senior year. She took 45th as a junior.
She won the Heartland invite this season with an 87. She shot 86 at Fullerton. Blackstone was fourth at districts with an 88.
Nebraska Wesleyan competes at the NCAA Division III level.
Prep boys bowling
GI Northwest 21, Hastings 4
James Colwell, Ethan Crecelius, Jordan Norris and Richard Jarosik each picked up wins for the Tigers in their dual Tuesday at Pastime Lanes.
Colwell defeated Northwest’s Alec Sundberg 201-181 in game one while Crecelius beat Jimmie Bradley 212-141.
Norris beat Owen Pieper 197-170 in game two and Richard Jarosik rolled a 201 to beat Justice Lahm (130).
Prep girls basketball
Blair 55, Hastings 34
BLAIR — Emma Landgren and MaKenzie Nollette reached double figures for the Tigers, who are still searching for their first win. Landgren scored 17 and Nollette 13.
BDS 48, Central City 43
CENTRAL CITY — Hanna Kadel led the Eagles with 12 points while Ashley Schlegel and Jess Hudson scored 11 apiece.
Exeter-Milligan 43, Friend 9
FRIEND — Savana Krupicka poured in 14 points and Jozie Kanode added 12 for the Timberwolves.
