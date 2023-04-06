Prep track and field
Hastings
WAVERLY — The Hastings boys track and field team finished fifth at the Waverly invite, totaling 64 points, while the girls team was 13th with seven points. Minden was also at the meet, with the girls placing ninth (30 points) and the boys finishing 12th (7 1/2).
Austin Carrera paced the Tiger boys with a first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run, running the race in 4 minutes, 27.45 seconds. Evan Struss placed fifth in the same event with a time of 4:39.14. Carrera also was runner-up in the 3,200 (9:55.87), with Struss taking fourth (10:18.29). Nolan Studley and Parker Ablott finished first and second, respectively, in the high jump. Studley cleared 6 feet, 4 inches, while Ablott had a height of 6-2. Hastings’ 400 meter relay team and the 3,200 relay team both won the silver medals with a time of 44.03 seconds and 8:29.16, respectively.
HHS’ girls 3,200-meter relay was fifth with a time of 10:20.63.
Minden’s Mattie Kamery placed third in the 100 hurdles, finishing with a time of 16.49, and her time of 49.45 was good enough for fifth in the 300 hurdles. Makenna Starkey finished second in the high jump (5-0) and fifth in the 400 (1:02.34). Kinsie Land (4-10) was fourth in the high jump. The Whippets’ 1,600-meter relay team was fifth (4:14.34).
Austin Lutkemeier took fifth in the shot put, recording a distance of 47-5 3/4 for the Whippets.
Prep girls tennis
Adams Central
COLUMBUS — The Adams Central girls tennis team was fourth at the Columbus invite. Marie von der Staten placed third in the No. 1 singles competition after going 3-1, while Gracie Weichman and Ixchel Lom also went 3-1 to place third at No. 1 doubles. Charlee Mucklow and Irelyn Samuelson finished third at No. 2 doubles with a record of 2-2. Jenna Fisher was sixth at No. 2 singles.
Hastings
Hastings defeated Norfolk 5-4 on Thursday. The Tigers top three singles players all recorded wins, as Kiera Erickson won her match 8-3, Cara Ansbach recorded a 9-7 win, and Lexi Benson tallied an 8-4 victory. Ansbach and Benson combined to win their No. 1 doubles match 8-5, while Erickson and Emma Ventura won 8-5.
