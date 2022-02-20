HC baseball splits
4-game set
JOPLIN, Mo. — Hastings College went toe-to-toe with the preseason No. 2-ranked baseball team and earned a pair of wins in its four-game opening weekend.
The Broncos dropped their opener to the No. 2 Central Methodist 7-4 on Saturday before beating Graceland in extra innings 5-4.
HC carried that momentum into an 11-5 win over Viterbo on Sunday before dropping a game to William Penn 11-4 in 13 innings.
The Broncos led CMU 4-3 briefly on Saturday on a home run by Cole Staab. But the Eagles responded with four unanswered, including a two-run blast in the sixth, to claim the victory.
Jaden Jurgensmeier recorded the walk-off single in the win over Graceland. That came after Tyler Welsh’s game-tying sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to force extras.
Jurgensmeier also got the winning decision on the mound with two scoreless frames.
No stats were available by press time for Sunday’s ball games.
Bronco softball picks up
2nd win
WICHITA, Kan. — The Hastings College softball team picked up its second win of the season on Sunday and snapped a six-game losing skid in the process.
The Broncos beat Friends University 6-2 to complete their four-game weekend in Kansas that began with a pair of losses to Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday and a loss to the Falcons earlier Sunday.
Hastings went up 3-0 in the first on a pair of errors — Friends had 10 in the ballgame.
Bailey Collingham, Elana Gerhard and Lauren Schneider each scored.
A double by Mattie Hogrefe in the fourth capped a two-run frame that upped the lead to 5-1.
Hogrefe was the winning pitcher, tossing four innings, scattering four hits and striking out one.
Four HC wrestlers qualify
for nationals
Taygen Smith and Trenton Munoz both won Great Plains Athletic Conference championships in their respective weight classes Saturday.
Smith, a senior, defeated Dakota Wesleyan’s Kaleb Bigelow 10-7 for the 165-pound crown.
A 174-pound freshman, Munoz didn’t surrender a point in three matches and improved to 59-1 with his major decision win over Doane’s Michael Scarponi.
Edrich Nortje (4th at 141 pounds) and Thomas Stevenson (third at 157) also qualified for nationals.
Bronco women 2nd, men 9th
at GPAC meet
CRETE — The HC women had 15 top-three finishes at the Great Plains Athletic Conference indoor championships hosted by Doane. Six of those were golds, including a pair by Daisy Maessner in the 60-meter dash (7.59 seconds) and triple jump (37-feet, 11 1/2-inches).
Nisa Thomas won the 60 hurdles (8.60 seconds) and Julyah Wilson won the 200 (25.81).
Karsen Sears took first in the long jump (19-1 1/4) and Lauren Tamayo, who was named the meet’s outstanding female athlete after scoring 30 points for the Broncos, won the high jump (5-7 1/4).
Juba McClay won his second straight GPAC title in the men’s triple jump, leaping 48-feet, 4-inches.
Cole Schmidt won the long jump (22-9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.