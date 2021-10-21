Prep football

Blue Hill

OSHKOSH — Blue Hill upset six-seeded Garden County on the road Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Class D-2 playoffs. It’s the Bobcats’ first postseason win since 2017, when it finished as state runner-up.

MJ Coffey and Krae Ockinga combined for three touchdowns through the air and Coffey scored the other for the Bobcats on the ground. Coffey finished 13-for-25 passing for 230 yards. Ockinga totaled 157 yards receiving.

Blue Hill.................................................................6 8 14 0 — 28

Garden County...........................................................0 0 8 0 — 8

BH — MJ Coffey 27 pass Krae Ockinga

BH — Coffey 1 run

BH — Coffey 47 pass Ockinga

GC — Johnny Vargas 38 pass Dillon Christiansen

BH — Coffey 25 pass Ockinga

0
0
0
0
0