Prep football
Blue Hill
OSHKOSH — Blue Hill upset six-seeded Garden County on the road Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Class D-2 playoffs. It’s the Bobcats’ first postseason win since 2017, when it finished as state runner-up.
MJ Coffey and Krae Ockinga combined for three touchdowns through the air and Coffey scored the other for the Bobcats on the ground. Coffey finished 13-for-25 passing for 230 yards. Ockinga totaled 157 yards receiving.
Blue Hill.................................................................6 8 14 0 — 28
Garden County...........................................................0 0 8 0 — 8
BH — MJ Coffey 27 pass Krae Ockinga
BH — Coffey 1 run
BH — Coffey 47 pass Ockinga
GC — Johnny Vargas 38 pass Dillon Christiansen
BH — Coffey 25 pass Ockinga
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.