PREP FOOTBALL
Minden
PREP FOOTBALL
Minden
MINDEN — The Minden football team defeated Gothenburg 43-14 on Friday. Carter Harsin totaled three touchdowns, while Jake Ryan finished with two scores and Rylan Holsten had one. Harsin threw for 147 yards and rushed for 48. Ryan led the Whippets with 86 yards on the ground. Austin Lutkemeier led the team in total tackles, racking up 13.
D-T
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull out-dueled GICC 28-27 on Friday in double overtime. Jaden Williams threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, adding 25 yards and two scores on the ground. Kaedan Detamore caught eight passes for 160 yards and two TDs. Masin Lang led the Cards with 15 tackles, as D-T's defense intercepted four passes.
