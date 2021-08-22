Prep softball
Hastings
The Hastings High softball team went 2-0 on Saturday, dominating both games. The Tigers, who improved to 3-0, beat Norris 15-6 and Beatrice 14-6.
Against Norris, HHS posted nine runs in the second inning. Kaelan Schultz led the team with three hits and drove in four runs. Emma Landgren also finished the game with four RBIs. Peytin Hudson and Faith Molina each added two RBIs, while KK Laux and Sammy Schmidt each also drove in a run. Schultz belted two home runs in the contest, while Molina and Hudson each hit one of their own. Hudson earned the win in the circle after allowing just one run in 3 2/3 innings.
In the win over Beatrice, Hastings scored at least two runs in five of the six innings played. Schultz continued her big day with two more home runs and in incredible six RBIs, while totaling five hits in the game. Schmidt added three hits — including a homer — and three RBIs, while Landgren also tallied three hits and an RBI. Molina drove in two runs and hit a home run. Allyssa Breckner also had an RBI. Molina and Hudson each went three innings and combined to allow just two earned runs.
College volleyball
Hastings College
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hastings College volleyball team opened the season with four victories at the KCAC Fling in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Broncos recorded sweeps of York College and Southwestern College on Friday and added a pair of four-set victories Saturday over Friends University and Bethel College.
Emily Krolikowski opened her senior campaign on a tear, totaling 43 kills in the four matches. She had a season-high 14 in the victory over Friends and had 13 in both the Southwestern and Bethel matches.
Makenna Asher, playing all six rotations this season, had nine kills against Southwestern to go with her 20 assists. She also had 20 assists against Bethel.
Miriam Miller and Sydney Mullin each recorded six kills in the Bethel match. Miller added nine against Friends when the Broncos slugged .294 as a team. Kamri Adler led the Broncos with 12 digs in the match.
Ireland Currey piled up a team-best 19 digs in the Southwestern match. Freshman Grace Branson published an early career-best seven kills against York while hitting .500.
The Broncos host the Hastings College Classic next weekend with a four matches split between Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.