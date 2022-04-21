Prep baseball
Adams Central
The Patriots (8-4) scored a combined 23 runs on 22 hits Thursday to sweep Maxwell/North Platte St. Patrick’s (2-5) at Duncan Field.
Adams Central had four players record two hits in the opener. They were Lucus Gabriel, Jaxen Gangwish, Joe Peshek and Drew Goracke. The Patriots led 5-0 after one inning and never looked back.
Peshek, who threw 4 2/3 innings scoreless and struck out five on the mound, drove in three runs and Gabriel a pair. Sam Dierks, who was 1-for-3, finished with four RBI on his lone triple.
Goracke struck out six in his game two start that lasted 3 2/3 innings. He earned the win in the five inning contest.
The AC offense backed him with a five-run first, two-run seconds, three-run third and one-run fourth.
Nick Conant had a double as part of a two-hit, three-RBI effort. Hyatt Collins also doubled for one of his two knocks.
Jayden Teichmeier tripled and drove in a pair.
The Patriots host Grand Island Saturday.
Prep track
& field
Adams Central
GRAND ISLAND — The Patriot girls were third and boys fourth at Thursday’s Northwest invite. Northwest clinched both team titles.
Boys event winners (plus AC placers)
100 — 1, Tyler Carroll, CC, 11.10; 4, Grant Trausch, AC, 11.22
200 — 1, Qwentin Coble, BB, 22.24; 2, Grant Trausch, AC, 22.48
400 — 1, Brayton Johnson, GICC, 51.46
800 — 1, Ben Alberts, GICC, 1:59.22; 2, Luke Bonifas, AC, 2:01.16
1,600 — 1, Tyler Salter, NW, 4:45.92
3,200 — 1, Noah Osmond, BB, 10:29.01
110 hurdles — 1, Tyler Carroll, CC, 14.63
300 hurdles — 1, Jackson Roberts, BC, 40.55
400 relay — 1, Adams Central (Nate Kerr, Drew Bonifas, Elijah Mulligan, Trausch) 44.42
1,600 relay — 1, Bonne Central 3:33.19; 3, Adams Central (Drew Bonifas, Luke Bonifas, Leighton Weber, Henry Schreiner) 3:43.08
3,200 relay — 1, Northwest 8:50.56; 3, Adams Central (Trstin Klinger, Bennet Wrightsman, Riley Dejonge, Andrew Heckman) 9:51.04
Shot put — 1, Gage Griffith, A, 57-6
Discus — 1, Gage Griffith, A, 170-0
High jump — 1, Breck Samuelson, AC, 6-5
Pole vault — 1, Caden Carlson, A, 14-3
Long jump — 1, Isaac Herbek, GICC, 21-0 1/4
Triple jump — Nate Kerr, Adams Central 41-11 1/2
Girls event winners (plus AC placers)
100 — 1, Avyn Urbanski, NW, 12.31
200 — Avyn Urbanski, NW, 25.81; 5, Mari Conant, AC, 26.65
400 — 1, Reba Mader, NW, 1:00.76; 6, Mari Conant, AC, 1:03.74
800 — 1, Avery Hurlbert, Hol, 2:29.90
1,600 — 1, Gracie Hackel, BB, 5:57.91; 4, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 6:06.75
3,200 — 1, Gracie Hackel, BB, 13:02.01
100 hurdles — 1, Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 15.92; 2, Megyn Scott, AC, 16.66
300 hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 48.20
400 relay — 1, Northwest 50.12
1,600 relay — 1, Northwest 4:12.89
3,200 relay — 1, Broken Bow 10:15.48; 4, Adams Central (Lancaster, Sadie Loehr, Abby Stroh, Kylie Lancaster) 11:18.97
Shot put — 1, Taylin Schernikau, AC, 36-6 1/2; 5, Claire Hemberger, AC, 34-2
Discus — 1, Maddie Schneider, GICC, 118-7; 2, Claire Hemberger, AC, 118-6
High jump — 1, Hanna Swearingen, Hol, 5-1; 2, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 5-1
Pole vault — 1, Marissa Rerucha, GICC, 11-6; 6, Megyn Scott, AC, 10-0
Long jump — 1, Samatha Roby, NW, 17-0; 2, Mari Conant, AC, 16-3
Triple jump — 1, Macie Middleton, NW, 33-6 3/4
Kenesaw
GIBBON — The Blue Devil boys finished third and the girls fourth in the Gibbon invite held on Thursday. St. Paul won both sides of the meet while Centura was second.
Boys event winners (plus Kenesaw placers)
High jump — 1, Zach Myers, Shelton, 6-2; 3, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 5-10
Pole vault — 1, Levi Schroeder, Kenesaw, 10-0
Long jump — 1, Jonah Paulsen, STP, 21-0; 2, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 20-4 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Jonah Paulson, STP, 43-2; 2, Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw, 40-11
Shot put — 1, Kolby Gorecki, Centura, 49-4 1/2; 2, Eli Jensen, Ken, 45-11; 3, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 44-6
Discus — 1, Luke Porter, STP, 163-2 1/2; 2, Eli Jensen, Ken, 149-8
3,200 relay — 1, Shelton 9:22.59; 4, Kenesaw (Levi Schroeder, Lane Kelley, Chase Uden, Silas Purdy) 9:58.51
100 — 1, Rylan Birkby, STP, 11.10; 3, Trey Kennedy, Ken, 11.42
200 — 1, Rylan Birkby, STP, 23.43
400 — 1, Conner Wells, STP, 50.31; 5, Joel Katzberg, Ken, 58.35
800 — 1, Conner Wells, STP, 2:07.38; 5, Levi Schroeder, Ken, 2:25.35
1,600 — 1, Conner Wells, STP, 4:56.03
3,200 — 1, Elijah Schroeder, Ravenna, 11:35.39; 6, Silas Purdy, Ken, 12:39.35
110 hurdles — 1, Jace Bombeck, Gibbon, 16.14; 6, Sam Uden, Ken, 21.16
300 hurdles — 1, Rylan Birkby, STP, 41.60; 2, Tyson Denkert, Ken, 42.02; 6, Randyn Uden, Ken, 46.69
400 relay — 1, Centura 44.99;
1,600 relay — 1, Centura 3:37.07; 6, Kenesaw (Katzberg, Jensen, Schroeder, Maddox Wagoner) 4:06.39
Girls event winners (plus Kenesaw placers)
High jump — 1, Paige Crawford, Centura, 5-4
Pole vault — 1, Kyra Wooden, Centura, 9-0; 3, Rylee Legg, Ken, 8-0
Long jump — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 16-7
Triple jump — 1, Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw, 34-10 1/4
Shot put — 1, Emily Berglund, Shelton, 38-9
Discus — 1, Emily Berglund, Shelton, 140-0
3,200 relay — 1, Ravenna 11:20.77; 3, Kenesaw (Elise Schukei, Lily Burr, Bentley Olson, Ashlyn Katzberg) 11:57..49
100 — 1, Kyra Wooden, Centura, 13.16
200 — 1, Tenley Hadwiger, Amherst, 28.033; 3, Cassidy Gallagher, Ken, 28.45
400 — 1, Sidney Gawrych, STP, 1:04.47
800 — 1, Jose Tesmer, Amherst, 2:41.09; 3, Elise Schukei, Ken, 2:49.09
1,600 — 1, Alivia Rager, Ravenna, 6:36.91
3,200 — 1, Lindsay Wilkens, Gibbon, 14:47.50
100 hurdles — 1, Yanira Lazo, Gibbon, 16.91; 2, Rylee Legg, Ken, 17.02
300 hurdles — 1, Rylee Legg, Kenesaw, 50.06
400 relay — 1, St. Paul 55.35; 4, Kenesaw (Madyson Ciemnoczolowski, Avery Kelley, Bentley Olson, Ashlyn Katzberg) 1:00.13
1,600 relay — 1, Amherst 4:25.18; 4, Kenesaw (Legg, Schukei, Burr, Gallagher) 4:43.25
