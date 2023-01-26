Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull
Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull
ORD — Doniphan-Trumbull cruised past Ord 77-35 on Thursday, scoring 20 or more points ini each of the first three quarters. Kaeden Detamore led the Cardinals with 19 points, while Tycen Bennett and Jack Poppe joined him in double figures with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Parker Volk tallied eight points, Jaden Williams poured in seven, and Tregan Barnes finished with four. Nate Collinson and Owen Schultz both recorded three points, while Masin Lang and Jannik Bottner chipped in with two points each.
BDS
YORK — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley dropped a heartbreaker in the Crossroads Conference tournament too Osceola, losing 42-41. Tanner Bolte had a team-high 12 points for the Eagles, while Zach Hoins finished with 10 points. Eli Weber totaled eight points, while Cam Hoins and Jaron Norder each had five. Seth Stengel chipped in with one point.
Prep girls basketball
Wilcox-Hildreth
SHELTON — The Wilcox-Hildreth girls basketball team dropped its game against Shelton 52-30. Sarah Jensen led the Falcons with 11 points, and Madison Bunger added seven. Cara Bunger and Katelyn Bunger recorded three points each, while Reagan Johnson, Claire Ortgiesen, and Emma Donley all finished with two points.
BDS
YORK — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley fell to Meridian 39-34 in the Crossroads Conference tournament. JessaLynn Hudson finished with a team-high 14 points, Hannah Miller had 10, and Hannah Kadel chipped in with seven. Ashley Schlegel totaled three points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.