BEATRICE — The Exeter-Milligan girls fell in overtime to Meridian in the MUDECAS tournament. The T'Wolves were held to just one point in the extra period, losing 40-35. Jaala Stewart, Jaylee Sobotka, and Ana Dimas each tallied eight points to lead E-M. Kaylee Priibyl finished with five points, Taelyn Filipi totaled four, and McKenzie Hofstetter recorded three. Kaira Niederklein and Jaslyn Ward both chipped in with two points. Sobotka led the way with 12 rebounds, while Hofstetter added three steals.
