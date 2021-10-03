Prep volleyball
Thayer Central
TECUMSEH — Class C-2 No. 10 Thayer Central improved to 21-3 on the year by winning the Johnson County invite Saturday ahead of a ranked matchup at No. 6 Sutton on Tuesday.
The Titans dropped just one over seven total sets on Saturday and it came against Lourdes Central Catholic. TC still won its second match of the day 25-18, 24-26, 25-18 following its opening victory over Johnson County 25-15, 25-13.
Thayer Central took home the crown by beating Falls City 25-18, 25-21.
Jayme Huhman struck 37 kills on the day and Jasa Wiedel had 71 assists. Maddie Wells combined to serve five aces. Natalie Tietjen blocked two attacks in the championship. Jayden Bowman recorded a block in the Titans’ second match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.