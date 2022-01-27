Prep boys basketball
York 42, Adams Central 38, OT
SEWARD — Jayden Teichmeier and Paul Fago combined for 25 points for the Patriots (7-11), who led 26-20 after three quarters in the Central Conference semifinal.
Jacob Eckhardt added seven, Sam Dierks four, and Hyatt Collins two.
C-2 No. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Ord 34
DONIPHAN — Myles Sadd and Ethan Smith each scored 18 points for the Cardinals (13-1).
D-1 No. 4 Kenesaw 61, Deshler 30
DESHLER — Eli Jensen and Tyson Denkert combined for 35 points for the Blue Devils (14-2) while Gavin Nash poured in 20 for the Dragons (1-14).
Cross County 41, BDS 25
YORK — Eli Noel tallied a team-high 10 for the Eagles (10-7), who fell in the Crossroads Conference semifinal.
Prep girls basketball
Kenesaw 29, Deshler 25
DESHLER — Kenesaw’s Meadow Wagoner’s 10 points tied her with Deshler’s Jacilyne Peterson for the game-high. Cassidy Gallagher added six points for the Blue Devils (8-9), Dominga Sanchez and Rylee Legg each added five. Allie Vieselmeyer chipped in five for the Dragons (6-10).
Cross County 39, BDS 23
YORK — Hanna Kadel and JessaLynn Hudson each scored five in the Crossroads Conference semifinal for the Eagles (15-4), who lost to Cross County for the second time this season. Shyanne Anderson scored a game-high 27 for CC.
Exeter-Milligan 39, Meridian 33
YORK — Cameran Jansky scored 18 for the Timberwolves (13-7), who advanced to the Crossroads Conference final. Jasmine Turrubiates and Jozie Kanode each added seven points.
Prep wrestling
Minden 36, Aurora 29
AURORA — Minden dominated the lighter weights, winning seven straight matches from 113 pounds to 152.
113: Cade Harsin def. Jack Spiehs 13-0; 120: Robert Nelson def. Colin Kennedy 12-7; 126: Koltdyn Heath def. Tyson Kottwitz 7-0; 132: Orrin Kuehn def. Evan Hermanson 2:47; 138: Alex Brais def. Elijah Perez 10-6; 145: David Smolk def. Damian Stanley 3:06; 152: Evan Smith def. Kendrik Owens 1:16; 170: Hunter Fredrickson def. Hunter Trumble 17-0
Gibbon 36, Doniphan-Trumbull 18; Centura 33, D-T 21
CAIRO — Against Gibbon, Jordy Baland won via decision (11-5) at 285 pounds and Zayden Delgado (2-0) at 145. Chase Groff scored a pin in the first period at 138.
Andrew Schultz (126) won via 14-8 decision against Centura.
