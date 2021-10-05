Prep volleyball
BDS
BRAINARD — The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley volleyball team went 2-0 on Tuesday night.
The Eagles beat Osceola 25-9, 25-5 in the first match. Mariah Sliva tallied 11 kills to lead the team while Jess Hudson had five. Taylor Sliva recorded four blocks, and Ashley Schlegel finished with three aces. Hayley Sliva totaled 13 assists and Schlegel had 11 digs.
BDS also beat East Butler 25-16, 25-10. Hudson finished with six kills and Mariah Sliva and Taylor Sliva each added five. Mariah also had three aces. Hayley Sliva ended the match with 14 assists.
Superior, Minden
MINDEN — Superior defeated Minden 25-14, 25-23, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Mattie Kamery led the Whippets with eight kills and Sloane Beck had seven. Kamery also had eight assists to lead the team, and Hally Space finished with a team-high four aces. Bailey Rogers tallied 11 digs.
No Superior stats were available.
Sandy Creek, Deshler
DESHLER — Deshler swept Sandy Creek Tuesday, winning 25-17, 25-23, 25-17.
Stormi Capek led the Dragons with eight kills and Brenna Dubber finished with seven. Dubbert and Tierra Schardt both had a team-high three aces, while Schardt also recorded 17 digs. Dubbert totaled 22 assists.
Jenna Heinz and Lexi Shuck led the Cougars with five and four kills, respectively. Sophie Dane collected 31 digs on the night, and Ella Martin finished with 12 assists.
