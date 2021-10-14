Prep volleyball
Minden
MINDEN — The Whippets went 1-1 in a home triangular Thursday, beating Southern Valley 25-20, 25-13 but losing to Alma 25-23, 25-14.
Mattie Kamery downed 12 kills and Maylee Kamery nine in the Southern Valley match. Halle Space dished 14 assists and Keitan Bienhoff dug 12 attacks. Milly Jacobsen recorded two blocks.
Mattie Kamery added another nine kills in the Alma match to go along with eight assists. Space assisted on 11 kills. Biienhoff picked up 10 digs and Sloane Beck registered a pair of blocks.
Superior, Thayer Central
HEBRON — Superior took down Thayer Central in four sets Thursday night. The Wildcats won by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 25-12.
Jayme Huhman scored 11 kills for the Titans, Jasa Wiedel dished 24 assists and tallied two blocks and two aces. No other information was available.
