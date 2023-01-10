Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull 75, Centura 55
Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull 75, Centura 55
CAIRO — Class C-2 No. 2 Doniphan-Trumbull posted its second-highest point total this season with Kaedan Detamore’s 22 leading the way. Jack Poppe added 16, Parker Volk 15 and Ty Bennett 12.
Kenesaw 60, Giltner 25
KENESAW — Blake Steer posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Kenesaw. Randyn Uden, Jravin Suck and Joel Katzberg each added eight points.
Philip Kreutz led Giltner with 10 points.
Prep girls basketball
Adams Central 56, Holdrege 26
HOLDREGE — The Class C-1 No. 2 Patriots ran away early, outscoring the Dusters 16-0 in the first quarter.
Megyn Scott led the way with 12 points and Lauryn Scott had 10. Briley Nienhueser and Rachel Goodon each added nine points.
Kenesaw 25, Giltner 21
KENESAW — Elise Schukei and Avery Kelley each scored seven points to lead Kenesaw to victory. Giltner’s Avery Reeson led all scorers with 13 points.
Red Cloud 44, Franklin 20
FRANKLIN — Logan Brown led eight Warriors with 10 points. Addie Minnick had nine while Josie Rust scored eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.