Prep boys basketball
No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Ravenna 30
RAVENNA — The Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team defeated Ravenna 58-30. Myles Sadd totaled 18 points to lead the Cardinals, while Blake Detamore tallied 16. Kaedan Detamore and Andrew Stock added eight points apiece, Ethan Smith chipped in with four, Jaden Williams had three, and Chris Uhrich had one.
Cross County 45, Sutton 33
SUTTON — Cross County outscored Sutton by 15 in the second half. Colton Haight scored all but five of the Mustangs’ points on 7-for-13 shooting.
Alma 43, Franklin 36
FRANKLIN — A slow start doomed the Flyers, who trailed 15-8 after the first quarter. Miles Cleveland scored 10 points. Josh Cooper and Tucker Rose chipped in nine points apiece.
Central City 70, Fillmore Central 53
CENTRAL CITY — Jayden Wolf led nine Panthers in the scorebook with 14 points. Kade Cooper and Isaiah Lauby each finished with nine points. Keegan Theobald had six points.
Prep wrestling
Thayer Central 69, JCC 12
HEBRON — Thayer Central defeated Johnson County Central 69-12 on Thursday. Avery Drohman (113 pounds), Triston Wells (120), Dylan Williams, and Jayden Hissong all notched pins in the dual. The only two matches the Titans lost were via forfeits. Drohman, Wells, and Hissong all recorded pins in less than 38 seconds.
Prep girls basketball
Hastings 52, Omaha Duchesne 49 OT
OMAHA — Hastings outscored Duchesne 5-2 in the extra period to even its season record at 4-4. McKinsey Long poured in the game-high 22 points. KK Laux had 11, Emma Synek eight, Emma Landgren seven and Libby Landgren four.
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 28
NELSON — Lawrence-Nelson defeated Giltner 44-28 on Thursday. No statistics for the Raiders were available.
Macie Antle led the Hornets with 10 points, while Addison Wilson and Tracy Wiles both had six points. Taylor Phillips, Alyssa Fastnacht, and Breley Hunnicutt each had two points.
Alma 47, Franklin 38
FRANKLIN — Franklin dropped its game against Alma 47-38 on Thursday. Abigail Yelken had a team-high 20 points for the Flyers. Bailey Lennemann finished with nine points, Bryanah Hindal recorded three, and Emily Rutt, Kaitlyn Schurman, and Macy Lennemann each totaled two points.
