Prep boys basketball
C-2 No. 3 D-T 57, Ord 38
DONIPHAN — The Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team defeated Ord 57-38 in the LouPlatte Conference quarterfinals. Ethan Smith had a team-high 18 points for the Cardinals, followed by Andrew Stock with 13 and Kaedan Detamore with 11. Jaden Williams tallied six points, Myles Sadd had five, Blake Detamore tallied three, and Chris Uhrich finished with one.
Sylvan-Lucas 69, Rock Hills 31
MANKATO, Kan. — Rock Hills was beaten by Sylvan-Lucas 69-31. Wyatt Evert and Cooper McDill led Rock Hills with eight points, while Ethan Kenworthy finished with five points. Tristyn Reynolds tallied four points, while Daniel McDill, Troy Duskie, and Eli Vance all chipped in with two points apiece.
Centennial 49, Thayer Central 35
HEBRON — Thayer Central dropped its SNC tournament game against Centennial 49-35. Sam Souerdyke led the Titans with 14 points. Duncan Wiedel tallied eight points, Grant Wiedel had seven, and Lachlan Pickering and Will Heitman each finished with three.
Milford 70, Fillmore Central 39
MILFORD — Fillmore Central lost its SNC quarterfinal game at Milford, 70-39. Isaiah Lauby led the Panthers with 19 points while Dan Stoner tallied eight and Cooper Schlkopf added three. Luke Kimbrough, Keegan Theobald, Kade Cooper, and Kiffiin Theobald all finished with two points. Carson Asche had one point.
Prep girls basketball
Sylvan-Lucas 43, Rock Hills 28
MANKATO, Kan. — The Rock Hills girls basketball team fell to Sylvan-Lucas 43-28. Lauren Whelchel poured in 18 points to lead the Grizzlies, while Avery Brown totaled seven points and Danica Frost finished with three points.
Exeter-Milligan 44, Giltner 20
MILLIGAN — Exeter-Milligan defeated Giltner 44-20 on Tuesday. No stats for the Timberwolves were available. Macie Antle led the Hornets with seven points, while Hailey Eastman and Addison Wilson each totaled four points. Tracy Wiles finished with three points and Alyssa Fastnacht had two.
BDS 51, Osceola 29
OSCEOLA — Jess Hudson scored 13 points for the Eagles while Hannah Miller added nine. Hanna Kadel and Ashley Schlegel each chipped in eight points and Taylor Sliva seven.
