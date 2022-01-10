Prep girls basketball
MUDECAS tournament
BDS 60, Pawnee City 18; Exeter-Milligan 48, Palmyra 27
BEATRICE — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Exeter-Milligan both opened MUDECAS play with victories. Taylor Sliva led three Eagles in double figures with 19 points, which singlehandedly outscored Pawnee City. Hannah Miller added 13 points and Ashley Schlegel 10.
Cam Jansky's 20 points led the Timberwolves past the Panthers. Jasmine Turrubiates chipped in 12 points and Jozie Kanode nine.
