Prep football
Minden 44, Fairbury 25
FAIRBURY — The Whippets improved to 3-1 and handed the Jeffs their first loss of the season Friday night.
Jake Ryan stepped up for the injured Orrin Kuehn and carried 17 times for a team-high 148 yards and two touchdowns and also caught one. Rylan Holsten added a touchdown on the ground and Carter Harsin threw for a pair of scores. Levi Loseke caught a 36-yard TD.
Seth Hauserman returned an interception for a touchdown just before halftime that gave Minden some breathing room after Fairbury cut the lead to 22-19 with four minutes left.
Amherst 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 14
AMHERST — Jaden Williams accounted for both of the Cardinals’ touchdowns. He threw one to Jack Poppe and also ran for one. Williams had 147 passing yards on 13 passes and led the team with 45 rushing yards.
Wilber-Clatonia 28, Fillmore Central 21
WILBER — As even as it gets on a football field, Wilber-Clatonia gained five more yards (314-309) of total offense and scored a game-winning touchdown with five minutes left to spoil the Panthers’ undefeated start to the year.
FC’s Treven Stassines was 8-for-14 through the air for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring passes were to Luke Kimbrough. Stassines also ran in a TD from a yard out. Keegan Theobald eclipsed 100 yards on the ground, finishing with 127 yards on 19 carries.
Axtell 51, Silver Lake 0
AXTELL — Without the nation’s leading rusher Keaton Karr, a banged up Silver Lake struggled to run the ball against Axtell, amassing just 53 yards on 36 carries. That was all the Mustangs mustered on offense Friday in the shutout.
Lane Conway led ball carriers with 24 yards on 11 totes.
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Lewiston 14
LEWISTON — Gaige Ritner ran in four touchdowns and finished six yards shy of 300 on the ground for the Falcons, who scored 45 points in the first half.
Grayson Sheen threw for two scores and 52 yards and ran in one touchdown. Both Gaige and Graiden Ritner caught TD passes.
Prep girls golf
Minden invite
MINDEN — Adams Central won the Minden invite title with three golfers in the top 10. Sidney O’Dey finished second, Peyton Hartman fifth and Maggie Rostvet seventh. No scores were available for the Patriots.
Hastings’ Anna Brant placed third and shot an 89.
