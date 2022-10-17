Prep volleyball
D-1 No. 7 BDS def. Meridian 3-1
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 11:10 pm
YORK — The seventh-rated Eagles (23-4) advanced to the championship game in the Crossroads Conference tournament with a four-set victory over Meridian Monday night.
Jess Hudson smashed 15 kills and Hayley Sliva recorded a triple-double of 10 kills, 13 digs and 29 assists in a 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14 victory at the York Auditorium.
Malory Dickson tallied nine kills and Cloey Carlson seven. Hannah Miller had 10 assists and Ashley Schlegel a team-high 24 digs.
The CRC finals are Tuesday.
