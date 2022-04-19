Prep boys golf
McCook invite
McCOOK — Minden scored two golfers in the top 15 and placed fourth with a 371 Tuesday at Heritage Hill Golf Course. Evan Smith finished tied for fourth individually, shooting an 84. Seth Hauserman turned in a 90 for 14th place. Rounding out the Whippets' day was a 98 by Jamey Birkestrand and Nolan Reed's 99.
Prep girls tennis
Adams Central was swept on the courts Tuesday. The Patriots took a pair of matches from Lexington in a 7-2 loss before Grand Island Central Catholic took all nine.
"Our players battled in tough conditions and the did the best they could," said head coach Ed Sughroue.
Lexington 7, Adams Central 2
No. 1 singles: Emmery Huyser (AC) def. Ashley Chiguil 8-2
No. 2: Brooklyn Lul (L) def. Ixchel Lom 8-0
No. 3: Ellie Marker (AC) def. Gracey Smith 8-4
No. 4: Marianna McDowell (L) def. Brianna Stroh 8-4
No. 5: Kayleigh Cetak (L) def. Maddie McDaniel 8-2
No. 6: Haley Hernandez (L) def. Irelyn Samuelson 8-2
No. 1 doubles: Smith/McDowell (L) def. Marker/Stroh 8-4
No. 2: Hernandez/Cetak (L) def. Samuelson/McDaniel 8-0
No. 3: Lul/Chiguil (L) def. Mucklow/Huyser 8-4
GICC 9, Adams Central 0
No. 1 singles: Ayonya Birthi (GICC) def. Huyser 8-4 GICC
No. 2: Brooklyn Kolbet (GICC) def. Lom 8-2
No. 3: Mia Golka (GICC) def. Marker 8-6
No. 4: Carolyn Maser (GICC)def. Stroh 8-1
No. 5: Maddie Weyers (GICC) def. McDaniel 8-1
No. 6: Gracie Woods (GICC) def. Mucklow 8-3 GICC
No. 1 doubles: Golka/Maser (GICC) def. Marker/Stroh 8-2
No. 2: Woods/Weyers (GICC) def. Samuelson/McDaniel 8-3
No. 3: Birthi/Kolbert (GICC) def. Huyser/Mucklow 8-1
Prep track & field
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.