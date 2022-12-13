Prep swimming
The Hastings swim and diving teams dropped their dual to Kearney on Tuesday. The boys lost 93-68 while the girls fell 100-70.
Kaitlyn Mousel won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 14.27 seconds and also won the 100 free (59.04), while Izzy Cerveny finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:12.74). Abbey Fish placed first in the 500 free (5:32.59), and the girls 200 freestyle relay team won gold with a time of 1:45.90.
On the boys side, Carter Lipovsky (2:05.24) won the 200 free, and Max Faris took first in the 50 free (23.84). Andrew Heckman had the top tiiime in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:52.37. The boys 200 free (1:36.21) and 400 free (3:52.28) relay teams also took first.
