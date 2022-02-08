Prep boys basketball
Kenesaw 61, Red Cloud 34
RED CLOUD — Kenesaw defeated Red Cloud 61-34 on Tuesday. Lane Kelley and Joel Katzberg each recorded 10 points to lead the Blue Devils. Tyson Denkert poured in nine points, Trey Kennedy added eight, Randyn Uden and Eli Jensen finished with six, and Taten Uden had four. Chase Uden and Luke Burr chipped in with three points apiece, while Jravin Suck totaled two.
Hugo Basco led Red Cloud with 14 points. Sam Dilley added seven points, Malaki Horne had five, and Carlos Horne chipped in with four. Carson McCleary and Dillon Simpson each tallied two points.
Heartland 63, Deshler 31
DESHLER — Trev Peters led three Dragons in double figures with 13 points. Tregan Arbuck had 11 and Jacob Regie added 10.
Wilber-Clatonia 52, Sutton 43
SUTTON — The Sutton boys basketball team fell to Wilber-Clatonia 52-43. Colton Haight led the Mustangs with 13 points and Jesse Herndon added 11. Garrison Perrien tallied nine points, Treviin Buescher chipped in with six, and Cole Baumert finished with four.
Sandy Creek 53, Fillmore Central 34
GENEVA — Hayden Shuck scored 16 and Josh Shaw 11 for the Cougars. Luke Kimbrough led the Panthers with eight.
Prep girls basketball
Kenesaw 36, Red Cloud 19
KENESAW — Meadow Wagoner scored a team-high 11 points for the Blue Devils. Cassidy Gallagher notched a double-double of nine points and 17 rebounds.
Kari Kucera led Red Cloud with five points. Josie Rust added four.
Deshler 42, Heartland 37
DESHLER — Jacilyne Peterson (11 points) and Allie Vieselmeyer (10) scored in double figures for the Dragons. Taylor Sieber added nine points.
Overton 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
OVERTON — Sarah Jensen and Madison Bunger each scored 10 points for the Falcons. Claire Ortgiesen added nine.
