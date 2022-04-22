College softball
Hastings College 13, Dakota Wesleyan 2; HC 6, DWU 5
MITCHELL, S.D. — Hastings College (17-22, 3-11) swept Dakota Wesleyan on Thursday by scores of 13-2 and 6-5.
Sydney Schelkopf headed the game one effort with a 4-for-4 performance from the leadoff spot. Schelkopf scored three runs and drove one in.
Ana Krueger hit a three-run blast in the Broncos' seven-run third inning and drove in a run in the sixth.
Lauren Schneider went 3-for-4 with a triple at the plate, scoring two and plating two more with her bat.
Mattie Horgefe slugged two hits and had three RBI.
Kyleigh Boever tossed six innings of two-run ball (one earned) for the win.
The Broncos scored last in a back-and-forth game two battle. Schneider tripled in the game-winning run in the top of the seventh.
Schneider drove in three runs and had two hits alongside Schelkopf, Krueger, and Hogrefe.
Prep track & field
Hastings
SPRINGFIELD — Hastings High's boys and girls both finished second at Thursday's Platteview invite. The boys scored 104 points while the girls scored 105 behind the host Trojans.
Boys event winners (plus Hastings placers)
100 — 1, Ryan Bauer, Hastings, 11.66
200 — 1, Mitchell Rudie, Platteview, 23.39; 5, Ryan Bauer, Hastings, 23.99
400 — 1, Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 50.13
800 — 1, Colby Grefe, Arl, 2:06.70; 3, Logan Brooks, Hastings, 2:10.12; 5, Caden Block, Hastings, 2:12.99
1,600 — 1, Aaron Raszler, Platteview, 4:44.56; 3, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 4:52.10; 6, Vinny Condry, Hastings, 5:13.96
3,200 — 1, Aaron Raszler, Platteview, 10:36.61; 2, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 10:39.01; 5, Vinny Condry, Hastings, 11:22.67
100 hurdles — 1, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 16.45
300 hurdles — 1, Christian Ramirez, WP, 43.01
400 relay — 1, Platteview 44.36; 4, Hastings (Bauer, Elijah Combs, Trevor Campbell, Keegan Lane) 45.58
1,600 relay — 1, Platteview 3:34.45; 5, Hastings (Block, Juan Ceron Millan, Brooks, Hunter Krueger) 3:50.38
3,200 relay — 1, Arlington 8:38.93; 2, Hastings (Krueger, Kyle Siebrass, Kevin Vuong, Drake Anderson) 9:17.47
High jump — 1, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 6-2; 3, Parker Ablott, Hastings, 6-0
Pole vault — 1, Rylan Boellstorff, Auburn, 11-0
Long jump — 1, Ryan Binder, Auburn, 20-5
Triple jump — 1, Treven Weddle, WP, 41-7; 2, Jackson Block, Hastings, 41-5; 3, Elijah Combs, Hastings, 39-11 1/2
Shot put — 1, Tobin Englehard, A-G, 48-9
Discus — 1, Johnny Whyrick, Hastings, 142-3; 6, Braydon Power, Hastings, 121-9
Girls event winners (plus Hastings placers)
100 — 1, Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 13.05; 3, Hannah Satterly, Hastings, 13.19
200 — 1, Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 27.75; 2, Hannah Satterly, Hastings 28.27
400 — 1, Hannah Tagel, Platteview, 1:03.19; 5, Carlie Beckby, Hastings, 1:05.60; 6, Nakhyra Jones, Hastings, 1:05.66
800 — 1, Hailey O'Daniel, Arlington, 2:32.69; 2, Kelyn Henry-Perlich, Hastings, 2:33.31; 4, Karli Shoemaker, Hastings, 2:35.01
1,600 — 1, Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 5:33.41; 4, Reagan Shoemaker, Hastings, 5:51.39; 5, Lainey Benson, Hastings, 5:55.45
3,200 — 1, Reagan Shoemaker, Hastings, 13:16.37; 3, Lainey Benson, Hastings, 13:35.88
100 hurdles — 1, Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 15.11; 6, Karsyn Cress, Hastings, 19.01
300 hurdles — 1, Mia Hunke, West Point, 47.86
400 relay — 1, Hastings (Beckby, Schultz, Abigail Kendall, Satterly) 52.00
1,600 relay — 1, Arlington 4:07.74; 4, Hastings (Jones, Karlie Shoemaker, Henry-Perlich, Beckby) 4:29.04
3,200 relay — 1, Platteview 10:11.96; 5, Hastings (Shaylee Knott, Paige Faimon, Chudier Duang, Cianna Lane) 11:19.85
High jump — 1, Kailynn Gubbels, Arl, 5-4; 4, Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 4-10
Pole vault — 1, Jerzie Maher, Auburn, 9-0; 3, Pauline Jonglertham, Hastings, 7-6
Long jump — 1, Keeliannee Green, Arl, 18-6 1/4
Triple jump — 1, Kaitlyn Jeffrey, Platteview, 32-2 3/4; 2, Abigail Kendall, Hastings, 31-6 3/4
Shot put — 1, Claire Paasch, WP, 36-7 1/2
Discus — 1, Chloe Wagner, Ralston, 121-6
