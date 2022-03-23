Several Tribland high school speech competitors returned home as medalists following the 2022 Nebraska state speech championships in Kearney last week.
The championship competition took place at Kearney High School March 16-18. Classes A and B competed on March 16, Classes C-1 and C-2 on March 17 and Classes D-1 and D-2 on March 18.
In Class C-1, St. Cecilia's Andrew Wang placed fourth in informative speaking, St. Cecilia's Maggie Heckman placed sixth in persuasive speaking, and Fillmore Central's Tyler Cumpston placed sixth in oral interpretation of poetry and entertainment speaking, respectively.
St. Cecilia finished the day with 24 sweepstakes points, good for 12th place overall. Fillmore Central finished with 20 points and in 13th place.
In Class C-2, Thayer Central's Ella Murray finished in second place in entertainment speaking, Thayer Central's Jordan Mariska finished third in extemporaneous speaking, and Alma's Sydney Mitchell brought home the gold medal in oral interpretation of poetry. As a team, Thayer Central finished in a tie for 10th place with 34 sweepstakes points, and Alma finished in a tie for 15th place with 20 points.
In Class D-1, Kenesaw's Baylen Johnson took third place in extemporaneous speaking and collected 16 sweepstakes points for his school — good for a 13th-place team finish.
In Class D-2, Landon Johnson and Hannah Miller of Shickley High School placed third in duet acting, collecting 16 sweepstakes points for their school. Shickley finished 13th in the team standings.
