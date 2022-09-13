Four Tribland marching bands will be in Kearney Saturday to participate in the 63rd annual Band Day Parade sponsored by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Wilcox-Hildreth, Kenesaw, Doniphan-Trumbull and Hastings are among the 28 middle school and high school squads scheduled to be part of this year’s UNK Band Day, which starts 10 a.m. The UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band also will be featured.
The parade route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the corner of Central Avenue and 24th Street.
UNK Band Day serves as preparation for the Oct. 1 Harvest of Harmony parade and Field Competition in Grand Island. The top three bands in each class will receive trophies for parade marching, and additional trophies will be awarded to the outstanding drum line and color guard and overall champion.
Bands also will participate in the Bearcat Marching Festival, which follows the Band Day Parade awards ceremony at Kearney High School. The festival provides a “comments only” clinic format, where bands received feedback about their field performances in advance of formal competitions later in the fall.
