Four Tribland marching bands will be in Kearney Saturday to participate in the 63rd annual Band Day Parade sponsored by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Wilcox-Hildreth, Kenesaw, Doniphan-Trumbull and Hastings are among the 28 middle school and high school squads scheduled to be part of this year’s UNK Band Day, which starts 10 a.m. The UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band also will be featured.

0
0
0
0
0