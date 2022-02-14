Class B
First round
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh (35-7), Hastings, vs. Daylen Naylor (31-9), Lexington
113 — Hunter Anderson (39-6), Hastings, vs. Riley Jensen (22-15), Concordia/DC West
120 — Tucker Adams (31-14), Hastings, vs. Cash Duncan (39-8), Seward
120 — Robert Nelson (38-12), Minden, vs. Carlos Prados (27-9), Nebraska City
126 — Justin Barbee (29-22), Adams Central, vs. Kyler Lauridsen (39-2), Bennington
126 — Braiden Kort (46-0), Hastings, vs. Cesar Cano (13-12), Lexington
132 — Orrin Kuehn (39-9), Minden, vs. Gavin Dozier (36-7), Boone Central
138 — Elijah Johnson (34-14), Hastings, vs. Andres Pro (28-16), Nebraska City
145 — Blake Kile (33-14), Hastings, vs. Quinn Bailey (42-4), Chadron
145 — Kayleb Saurer (38-7), Adams Central, vs. Hunter Anderson (33-26), Bennington
152 — Evan Smith (44-11), Minden, vs. Caden Corcoran (31-4), Ralston
152 — Landon Weidner (40-0), Hastings, vs. Kayden Jensen (38-8), Concordia/DC West
160 — Jett Samuelson (39-0), Hastings, vs. Matthew Zitek (22-17), Plattsmouth
182 — Hunter Fredrickson (25-15), Minden, vs. Brandon Lavender (15-9), Ralston
195 — Braxton Janda (35-19), Minden, vs. Cal Wells (37-14), Broken Bow
195 — Oaklyn Smith (28-10), Hastings, vs. Sean Fengolio (14-18), Omaha Roncalli Catholic
220 — Daulton Kuehn (36-15), Minden, vs. Brandon Kabourek (31-9), Gross Catholic
285 — Tyler Pavelka (29-11), Adams Central, vs. Ryan Bickel (28-8), Chadron
Class C
First round
113 — Rowan Jarosik (33-12), South Central, vs. Kaden Thompson (30-9), Hershey
113 — Aiden Piel (37-9), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Jacob Schultz (34-8), Raymond Central
113 — Aidan Trowbridge (45-6), Fillmore Central, vs. William Sprenger (36-3), Valentine
120 — Travis Meyer (28-4), Fillmore Central, vs. Zachary Bongers (32-12), David City
120 — Isaac Piel (32-11), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Conner Kohout, Milford (33-12)
126 — Carter Auten (27-18), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Simon Schindler (34-1)
126 — Dylan Gewecke (39-9), Fillmore Central, vs. Zane Zoucha (31-17), Malcolm
126 — Hayden Neeman (33-5), Superior, vs. Kaleb Baker (38-10), St. Paul
132 — Alex Schademann (52-2), Fillmore Central, vs. Brandon Fye (28-11), Central City
145 — Aiden Hinrichs (43-8), Fillmore Central, vs. Carter Plowman (40-5), Conestoga
152 — Treven Stassines (45-11), Fillmore Central, vs. Ashton Lurz (37-3), Valentine
170 — Jake Hodson (19-9), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Wyatt Nierodzik (37-16), Battle Creek
170 — Jackson Turner (31-24), Fillmore Central, vs. Gavin Zoucha (46-2), Malcolm
220 — Carson Adams (34-19), Fillmore Central, vs. Jared Janssen (44-4), Crofton/Bloomfield
220 — Brody Fischer (22-18), Red Cloud/Blue Hill, vs. Logan Booth (45-3)
220 — Anders Webber (29-5), Superior, vs. Clay Hedges (32-10), Archbishop Bergan
285 — Payton Christiancy (44-6), Superior, vs. Tommy Leetch (20-13), Wood River
Class D
First round
106 — Kyler Carraher (25-14), Franklin, vs. Braxton Hammond (36-7), Southern Valley
106 — Colter Sinn (23-10), Thayer Central, vs. Matthew Johnson (20-13), Kimball
113 — Zachary Burkey (10-12), Doniphan-Trumbull, vs. Blake Devitt (24-15), Hitchcok County
113 — Triston Wells (44-3), Thayer Central, vs. Korbin Carlson (27-10), Winside
120 — Grant Haussermann (27-15), Franklin, vs. Eli Paxton (36-3), Mullen
120 — Graiden Ritner (33-16), Wilcox-Hildreth, vs. Braxton Siebrandt (45-2), Wisner-Pilger
120 — Ashton Sinn (42-7), Thayer Central, vs. Dayton Gipe (21-4), Sandhills Valley
126 — Keller Twohig (30-16), Franklin, vs. Luke Polivka (33-12), East Butler
132 — Brenner McLaughlin (43-6), Thayer Central, vs. James McGinnis (32-10), Kimball
152 — Nate Burd (26-22), Thayer Central, vs. Ethan Baumert (46-5), GACC
160 — Gunner Mumford (44-5), Thayer Central, vs. Garett Schneider (33-16), Twin Loup
182 — Sean Duffy (21-4), Kenesaw, vs. Kristian Oeverjordet (9-25), Wisner-Pilger
182 — Barett Haussermann (18-17), Franklin, vs. Kolby Larson (32-1), Burwell
195 — Cameron Schulte (39-8), Thayer Central, vs. Jacob Young (30-12), Maxwell
285 — Jordy Baland (17-9), Doniphan-Trumbull, vs. Juan Perez (19-10), Perkins County
