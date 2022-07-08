The following Tribland residents graduated from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, following the spring 2022 semester:
Carleton: Matthew Wachtel, bachelor of science in aeronautical technology
Deshler: Jaden Siegle, bachelor of science in kinesiology
Geneva: Grace Jacobson, bachelor of science in agriculture and secondary majo (summa cum laude)
Holstein: Megan Schukei, master of arts
Smith Center, Kansas: Addison Kingsbury, master of science
Superior: John Sullivan, bachelor of science in agriculture
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.