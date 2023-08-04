Four Tribland high school students will be among 20 from across Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District who will serve on the 2023-24 Youth Advisory Council for U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.
Declan Miller of Hardy; Arabella Reed of Heartwell; and Rebecca Lempka and Samuel Cederburg, both of Minden, will be part of the council — a forum to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year.
