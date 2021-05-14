The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Caden Trey Hoffman and Destiny DeeAnn Thompson, Jacob Dylan Beaver and Baylie Kristine Schiltmeyer, Gustavo Enrique Perez del Pino and Jazmin Serrano Cortez, Brandon Michael Watson and Kristel Ann Johnson, Tyler Lee Erb and Jamye Kathryne Iverson, John Frederick Vohnout and Christina Lois Jones, Richard Joseph Jarosik II and Brook Ann Faber, all of Hastings; and William Eric Kennedy of Hastings and Heather Gail Redding of Grand Island.
Goldenrod Cafe will be closed Saturday, May 15th. - Adv.
It was reported May 1 that fuel was taken from a residence in Roseland.
It was reported May 10 that a fire hydrant and parking sign were painted red at the 100 block of East B Street.
Spring savings at Showcase. Clearance pricing on lamps, lighting, and accessories. 501 West First Street. -Adv.
It was reported May 10 that money was taken at the 1100 block of West Fifth Street.
89th Annual Campbell Alumni banquet May 29, 2021 at 6:30 at Campbell American Legion Hall. Tickets $20. Available at South Central State Bank in Campbell or Bert’s Pharmacy in Hastings. - Adv.
It was reported May 5 that money and collectibles were taken from a residence near Trumbull.
It was reported May 10 that a rear window and driver’s side door window were damaged at the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.