Adams County Judge Michael Burns April 22 sentenced Mario Samaniego-Garcia, 52, of 1203 E. Park St. No. 40 to two days in jail, one year of probation, $800 in fines and one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 29, 2020. Samaniego-Garcia pleaded no contest on March 5, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns April 22 sentenced Creighton Ochsner, 28, of Roseland to 14 days in jail, a $500 fine and one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 13, 2020. Ochsner pleaded no contest on Feb. 12, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Kelli D. Golter and Scott A. Golter.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Aaron O. Leyva of 217 W. Seventh St. April 22 struck two parked vehicles owned by Heriberto Bautista Figueroa of 746 N. Colorado Ave. at Colorado Avenue near Ninth Street.
Other Page! Photos of interest..send to Hastings Tribune, Other Page, P.O. Box 788, Hastings 68902. Enclose self-addressed, stamped envelope for return of picture. E-mail otherpage@hastingstribune.com -Adv.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Tracey M. Katzberg and Christopher S. Katzberg.
It was reported April 22 that a windshield was damaged at the 800 block of North Webster Avenue.
It was reported April 22 that a pane of glass was damaged at the 200 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Part-time cook needed Regency Retirement Residence. M-F 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. No nights, weekends or holidays. Apply at 1235 N. Laird. (402) 461-4098 for more details. - Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.