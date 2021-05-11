It was reported May 7 that a wallet was taken in the 700 block of South Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported May 7 that a garage was damaged in the 600 block of Boston Avenue.
It was reported May 7 that a license plate was taken in the 400 block of Garfield Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 6 sentenced Justen Nokes, 42, of Juniata to 10 days in jail, a $500 fine and one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 20, 2020. Nokes pleaded no contest on May 6, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns May 6 sentenced Joshua E. Lewis, 41, of 1203 E. Park St. to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 24, 2020. Lewis pleaded no contest on Feb. 19, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.