It was reported May 18 that playground equipment was damaged at the 1800 block of West Ninth Street.
It was reported May 18 that a fence was damaged at the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jason M. Lukas of 1208 W. Fourth St. and Knatacha R. Aflague of 100 E. Fourth St. collided May 18 at D Street near Elm Avenue.
