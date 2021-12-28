Central Community College celebrated its inaugural all-college winter commencement ceremony Dec. 10 for 336 graduates in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Grand Island.
The following 16 students from Tribland communities graduated from the Grand Island Campus:
Associate of Applied Science degree
Ayr: Kelsey J. Fleming, early childhood education
Giltner: Joshua L. Hinrichs, business administration
Grafton: Ashley M. Roth, early childhood education
Hastings: Jocelyn R. Hruby, human services
Juniata: Stephanie M. Waldron, health information management services
Minden: Alyssa M. Kowalski, health information management services
Associate of Science degree
Giltner: Hannah G. Farrall
Diploma
Blue Hill: Kendra L. Buss, health information management services
Clay Center: Aubrey A. Freeze, health information management services; Heather M. Rose, health information management services
Fairmont: Marta Kuil, health information management services
Harvard: Trisha J. Burbach, human services
Hastings: Sara S. Alsharabi, health information management services
Minden: Christina M. Clarke, human services; Michael S. Boehler, information technology and systems; Ethan W. Hunt, mechatronics
