Central Community College celebrated its inaugural all-college winter commencement ceremony Dec. 10 for 336 graduates in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Grand Island.

The following 16 students from Tribland communities graduated from the Grand Island Campus:

Associate of Applied Science degree

Ayr: Kelsey J. Fleming, early childhood education

Giltner: Joshua L. Hinrichs, business administration

Grafton: Ashley M. Roth, early childhood education

Hastings: Jocelyn R. Hruby, human services

Juniata: Stephanie M. Waldron, health information management services

Minden: Alyssa M. Kowalski, health information management services

Associate of Science degree

Giltner: Hannah G. Farrall

Diploma

Blue Hill: Kendra L. Buss, health information management services

Clay Center: Aubrey A. Freeze, health information management services; Heather M. Rose, health information management services

Fairmont: Marta Kuil, health information management services

Harvard: Trisha J. Burbach, human services

Hastings: Sara S. Alsharabi, health information management services

Minden: Christina M. Clarke, human services; Michael S. Boehler, information technology and systems; Ethan W. Hunt, mechatronics

