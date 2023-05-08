Eleven students from Tribland graduated from Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward following the spring 2023 semester.
Commencement exercises were May 6.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 10:36 pm
The area graduates, listed by address and with degree noted, are:
Blue Hill: Olivia Buschow, bachelor of science
Campbell: Sarah Henkel, bachelor of science-education
Cowles: Mary Nibbe, bachelor of science
Davenport: Garrett Schardt, Davenport, bachelor of science
Deshler: KyLee Nutsch, master of public health
Doniphan: Madison Koch, bachelor of science-education
Edgar: Leah Werner, master of education
Exeter: Madison Fousek, master of arts
Fairmont: Alia Hurst, bachelor of science
Hastings: Zipporah Brown, bachelor of arts
Nelson: Amber Epley, master of arts
