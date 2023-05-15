Several Tribland residents graduated May 12 from Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
The area graduates, listed by degree or certificate earned and home address, are:
Associate of Arts
Alma: Tyler McConnell
Associate of Applied Science
Agriculture
Lawrence: Cody Hubl (agronomy and precision agriculture)
Shickley: Zachary Mosier (diversified agriculture"
Automotive Technology
Hebron: Dahrran Cast
Building Construction
Roseland: Matthew Hansen
Electromechanical Technology
Hastings: Thomas Hoffman
Graphic Design
Trumbull: Trenten Thompson
Health Information Management Systems
Hastings: Alaina Brouillette
Veterinary Technology
Hastings: Gicelle Garcia-Barraza
Certificate
Broadcast Production
Geneva: Jordan Stephens
Health Information Management Systems
Hastings: Alaina Brouillette
