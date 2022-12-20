The following Tribland residents graduated Dec. 16 from the University of Nebraska at Omaha:
Hastings: Chandice Rogers, bachelor of arts; Isaiah Ethan Brant, bachelor of science (magna cum laude); Lance Jacob Lindstrom, bachelor of science in computer science (summa cum laude); Nicholas Bohlen, bachelor of science in cybersecurity; Nolan Gabriel Perry, bachelor of science in education (magna cum laude) and bachelor of science (magna cum laude)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.