The following Tribland residents received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following the spring 2023 semester:
Alma: Sadie Grace Ritter, bachelor of arts with distinction; Brady Timothy Stuhmer, juris doctor
Belvidere: TaraLee Marie Hudson, bachelor of science in agricultural economics with highest distinction, bachelor of science in animal science with highest distinction
Blue Hill: Brianna Jaine Danehey, bachelor of science with distinction; Britney Kay Toepfer, master of professional accountancy
Bruning: Isaac Wayne Baysinger, bachelor of science; Joshua Tanner Swartzendruber, bachelor of science in agronomy
Chester: Madalyn Kathleen Crouse, bachelor of science in business administration
Deshler: Mason Roth, master of professional accountancy
Deweese: Kyara Renae Fike, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Boone Parker Svoboda, bachelor of science in animal science, bachelor of science in grazing livestock systems
Doniphan: Kelton Joseph Baxter, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Madelyn Ruth Fitch, bachelor of science with distinction; Braeden N. Mlinar, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Caleb John Schuppan, bachelor of science in agribusiness
Fairfield: Chase DeVries, bachelor of science in animal science; Elizabeth Ann Spray, master of education
Fairmont: Mitchell James Manning, bachelor of science in agricultural economics with high distinction
Franklin: Emily Hannah Cleveland, master of arts for teachers
Geneva: Shalin Shravan Bhakta, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Carson Sam Scott, bachelor of science in business administration
Harvard: Jacob Anthony Clinchard, bachelor of science in business administration
Hastings: Emily Hannah Beave, bachelor of arts; Willard Anthony Burnett, bachelor of science in applied science; Jaden M. Carlson, doctor of philosophy; Libbie Adele DeBusk, bachelor of journalism; Adolfo Diaz-Vargas, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Madison Rose Douglas, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Bailey Guenin, bachelor of science in agricultural education; Joshua Duane Hansen, bachelor of arts; Nathanael Grant Hunter, master of arts; Kendal Dale Jones, bachelor of science in business administration; Gretchen Mae Kelly, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Alfred Jacob King, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Katherine Grace Landgren, bachelor of journalism; Ethan Ryan Lang, bachelor of arts; Alexa May Gayle Mitcham, bachelor of science in veterinary science; Cassie Lynne Perry, bachelor of science in chemical engineering; Luke Rodriguez, bachelor of science; Morgan A. Samuelson, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Kaitlyn B. Sanchez, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Nathan Carl Starr, bachelor of science in plant and landscape systems; Amelia Marie Stoner, bachelor of arts; Nicholas Tyler Theoharis, bachelor of science in design with distinction; Ryker J. Van Brocklin, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering with high distinction; Lexi Marie Vertin, bachelor of journalism; Angela Nguyen Vu, bachelor of science in design with high distinction; Annie Wu, bachelor of arts
Hebron: Peyton Joe Dubbert, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Kaizley Ryan Krupicka, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Emily Nicole Welch, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Juniata: Hundter Gerhard Alan Biede, master of engineering management, master of science; Luke Dwayne Krabel, bachelor of science in civil engineering with high distinction; Jared Lee Prevette, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction
Kenesaw: Ryan Thomas Denkert, bachelor of science in business administration; Walker William Haythorn Ruh, bachelor of journalism; Hannah Corrine Schnitzler, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Miranda Maria Stade, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Lawrence: Rylee Jade Kohmetscher, bachelor of science in animal science with distinction; Tanner R. Lemke, bachelor of science in animal science
Milligan: Spencer Timothy Pribyl, bachelor of science in agronomy with high distinction; Trever Andrew Zelenka, bachelor of science in design with distinction
Minden: Leah Azalia Boudreau, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering with distinction; Cayley Ann Carpenter, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Ryleigh Jae Hanson, bachelor of science with high distinction; Emma Lenore Rutt, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction
Ohiowa: Glenn Meyer, bachelor of science in animal science
Republican City: Abigail Marie Waldo, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction
Shickley: Regan Jo Alfs, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Isaac Kamler, bachelor of science in agribusiness; Josiah Dean Kamler, bachelor of science in turfgrass and landscape management
Superior: Kylie Dyann Eitzmann, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Malori Dawn Grabast, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Megan Dahn Miller, bachelor of science in business administration with distinction; Benjamin Tate Vyzourek, bachelor of science in biochemistry
Sutton: Seth Douglas George, bachelor of science in agricultural economics, bachelor of science in agronomy; Garrett Lee Nuss, bachelor of science in business administration
Trumbull: Katherine Elizabeth Askey, bachelor of arts
