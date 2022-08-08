Summer commencement exercises for the University of Nebraska at Kearney were Aug. 6 at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The following Tribland residents received degrees following the 2022 summer session:
Summer commencement exercises for the University of Nebraska at Kearney were Aug. 6 at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The following Tribland residents received degrees following the 2022 summer session:
Alma: Michael Bell, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction; Elaine Blum, master of arts in education, reading PK-12
Bladen: Nicolle Hammer, bachelor of science, applied health science
Doniphan: Alexander Hollister, master of arts, English; Tausha Jones, master of arts in education, school principalship PK-8
Fairmont: Tessa Bridges, bachelor of general studies, general studies
Geneva: Mariah Hedden, master of arts in education, special education; Elizabeth Zoucha, master of arts in education, special education
Giltner: Mandy Humphrey, bachelor of science, applied health science (magna cum laude)
Hastings: Taylor Bunde, bachelor of arts in education, business, marketing and technology education (summa cum laude); Amber Schultz, master of arts in education, school principalship PK-8
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.