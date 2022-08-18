Several Tribland residents graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following the 2022 summer session.
Commencement ceremonies were Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 5:16 pm
Several Tribland residents graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following the 2022 summer session.
Commencement ceremonies were Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The area graduates, their colleges and degrees include:
Alma: Jaclyn Anna Howard, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts
Franklin: Emma Grace Goosic, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in agribusiness
Giltner: Nicholas John Mumm, Graduate Studies, doctor of education
Hastings: Tyson John Bonham, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration; Myles Stephen Furman, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration; Zane Alexander Norton, Graduate Studies, master of engineering management
Lawrence: Delia Angel Burger, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.