Numerous Tribland residents were among the recipients of 1,288 degrees conferred during winter commencement ceremonies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dec. 16-17.
The area graduates, listed by home address with degrees earned and with honors noted, are:
Ayr: Madison Elizabeth Marker, bachelor of science in agricultural education
Blue Hill: Erica Leigh Allen, bachelor of arts; Kellie Armes, master of science; Jamie Lynn Bonifas, bachelor of science in agribusiness
Chester: Justin Lee Tietjen, master of professional accountancy
Clay Center: Tyler Dean Schweer, bachelor of journalism
Deshler: Paige Addison Hansen, bachelor of science in animal science with highest distinction
Geneva: Lauryn Marie Monteforte, bachelor of science in business administration with distinction
Glenvil: Joseph Holling Caraballo, bachelor of journalism
Harvard: Ray Harley Nierman, bachelor of science with distinction and bachelor of science in business administration with highest distinction
Hastings: Joseph Robert Carey, bachelor of science in business administration; Aubrey Joseph Fangmeier, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Kelsey Denise Kristine Kusek, bachelor of science in business administration; Jacob Darren Placke, bachelor of science in business administration; Thomas Blaise Redinger, bachelor of science in civil engineering with high distinction; Joel Austin Smith, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Deonisio Miguel Ventura, bachelor of arts
Hebron: McKenzie Nicole Johnson, bachelor of journalism with high distinction
Juniata: Tyler Louis Stoeger, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Maxwell Henry Winkler, bachelor of science in business administration
Kenesaw: Tyson James Burr, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction
Saronville: Lacey Kathleen Freking, bachelor of science in animal science
Superior: Jenna Paige Whitmore, master of science
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.