Four Tribland residents who are students at Central Community College’s Grand Island Campus or Kearney Center or on the Columbus Campus have been inducted into the Alpha Tau Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
Those selected as members are recognized for their academic excellence, good character and citizenship. To obtain membership, students must be enrolled in a two-year college with at least a 3.5 grade-point average. A 3.25 GPA is required to maintain membership.
The four new members from Tribland are:
Ayr: Samantha Cassidy
Carleton: Melany Winans
Hastings: Taylor Guidry
Geneva: Emlyn Short
Minden: Ethan Hunt
